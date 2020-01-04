Reports | Chelsea told to wait till summer for Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner

Chelsea have been handed a major double transfer blow in pursuit of Bundesliga stars Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho. The Blues have a transfer kitty of £150 million to spend as Frank Lampard aims to add energy to the attack and has targeted Sancho, Werner, Moussa Dembele and Wilfried Zaha.

January transfer window presents an option to every club to repair and add reinforcements to their squad. While Chelsea were under a two-window transfer ban with their ban shortened, they are now eligible to buy new players in the winter window. Reports indicated that Frank Lampard has shortlisted players such as Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner and Wilfried Zaha but according to the latest report from Goal, the Blues might have to wait until the summer to sign Sancho and Werner.

RB Leipzig currently sit atop the Bundesliga with 37 points and coach Julian Nagelsmann is keen to not let his star striker leave in January. Werner has been a key part of the Leipzig system as they look to win their first league trophy and go deep in Europe as well. Even Dayot Upamecano, another Die Roten Bullen player, might have to wait till the summer for a move to England with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund want to keep Sancho at least until summer and will demand approximate £100 million in transfer fees. BVB take on Paris Saint Germain in the round of 16 of UEFA Champions League and the club hierarchy want to have a weapon like Sancho for the second half of the season. Chelsea have also shown interest in signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon and have enquired about Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Olympique Lyon have issued a public statement stating that their 23-year-old striker isn’t for sale in the winter transfer window and Zaha's asking price of £80 million has been deemed too high by the blues. It has forced the Stamford Bridge tenants to bring more options on the table including Villareal’s Samuel Chukwueze and CSKA Moscow’s Fyodor Chalov reports indicate.