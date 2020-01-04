Mino Riola has no right to criticize Manchester United, warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned super-agent Mino Riola to not speak ill about the Red Devils. Riola, who happens to be the agent of star Paul Pogba, has cast aspersions on the club numerous times and even saying that he should have never asked Pogba to sign for them.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke on Paul Pogba’s situation and his agent Mino Riola. The Norwegian warned Riola that he is wrong to criticize United and deprecate the club’s name in order to force a move for his client Paul Pogba. Solskjaer also insisted that he’ll talk with the France international regarding the recent statements his agent made in Italy.

Riola, who also happens to be the agent of Erling Braut Haaland, insisted the 19-year-old sensation to join Borussia Dortmund instead of coming to the Red Devils. The 52-year-old also stated that he wouldn’t send any of his clients to United as the club is “out of touch with reality” and they would have even ruined players like Diego Maradona, Pele and Paolo Maldini. These comments haven’t gone down well with Solskjaer and he seems to be irked with Riola.

“I can speak to Paul about it. I don't think I should talk to - or about - agents that talk about us. But Paul is our player and agents are hired by players - not the opposite way around. It is not agents' players, it is our players. What me and Paul are talking about, I don't have to talk to you about. That will be between us,” said Solskjaer to Sky Sports.

Manchester United take on Wolves in the FA Cup tie today at the Molineux and the visitors will be without Pogba who will undergo an ankle surgery that will keep him out for at least three weeks. A lot of uncertainty remains in the air regarding the 2018 World Cup winner’s future as he looks to leave Manchester in the near future. Pogba has refused to sign a new deal and is said to be in contact with Real Madrid over a move in the summer. However, the 46-year-old boss has said that Paul remains central to his plans and won’t leave Old Trafford in January.