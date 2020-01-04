Liverpool's owners approaced me in 2015, admits Carlo Ancelotti

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he had a brief discussion with Liverpool owners about the managerial job in 2015. The Reds had several meetings with Ancelotti, who had been sacked by Real Madrid, but in the end, the club went with Jurgen Klopp as Brendan Rodgers' eventual successor.

Ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Sunday, Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he had several discussions and meetings in 2015 with American Liverpool owners with the prospect of the Italian joining the Reds. In 2015, Real Madrid relived Ancelotti of his duties and the ex-Chelsea boss was in search of a new club.

Brendan Rodgers was sacked in October 2015 and the owners held several meeting with Ancelotti but in the end, chose Jurgen Klopp as the Northern Irishman’s successor. Ancelotti has no grudge, though he has shown on enough occasions since, twice defeating Klopp as coach of Napoli, why he was so seriously considered.

“It was after (I left) Real Madrid, I had a chat with the owner. They were looking for a new manager but I think they made a right choice with Jurgen. He is doing fantastic work at Liverpool, so well done,” said Ancelotti to the Guardian.

Everton recently sacked Marco Silva after a horrible season which almost landed the Toffees into the relegation zone. After several interviews and meetings, Farhad Mohshiri selected Carlo Ancelotti as the manager to lead Everton. Since the return of the Italian to the Premier League, Everton has won two games and lost one to champions Manchester City.

Klopp and Ancelotti share a good relationship and have mutual respect for each other but they’ll have to put their friendship aside as Liverpool take on Everton at Anfield on Sunday. The German has made it clear that new signing Takumi Minamino will make his debut and several other youngsters will feature as well.

“We will try to bring in a team capable of doing the physical stuff in that game. I heard a little bit of what Carlo said and they are obviously on fire. I try to make decisions because of situations and not because of the opponent. I cannot do things because of the name of the opponent.” said Klopp.