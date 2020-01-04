ISL 2019-20 | Excited to play for Odisha FC against Chennaiyin FC, reveals Nandhakumar Sekar

Tamil Nadu-born Nandhakumar Sekar, who plays for Odisha FC in the Indian Super League, is excited to play against Chennaiyin FC when the two teams take on each other on January 6. After a 2-2 draw in Chennai, the left-winger wants a win in the upcoming game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking ahead of the home game against Odisha FC, Nandhakumar said, “I am so excited to play against Chennaiyin on 6th January. I want to thank all the people who came out to cheer for us last time. There was an amazing support for us during the last game.”

Odisha FC started their campaign at the Kalinga Stadium in style as they registered a 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC. However, the first meeting between Odisha and Chennaiyin earlier this year ended in a 2-2 draw in Chennai. Nandha expects a better result in the upcoming game on Monday.

“We are expecting a better result than our last game against Chennaiyin. Although we played a good game in Chennai, we only managed to draw against CFC. We should do well in the next game on 6th January and this time, I think, the away fans section may support me and Odisha FC as well,” the Tamil Nadu lad added cheekily.