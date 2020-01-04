Bayern Munich confirm Alexander Nubel move from Schalke 04

The 23-year-old shot-stopper was linked to Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs too are in search of a long term successor to Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is out of action since early October due to an elbow injury and in his absence Paulo Gazzaniga has done a commendable job. Alexander Nubel signed for Schalke in 2015 from Paderborn and since than has gone onto make 41 appearances for Die Knappen.