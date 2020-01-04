Bayern Munich confirm Alexander Nubel move from Schalke 04
Today at 4:25 PM
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have completed the signing of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer from Schalke. Die Roten for long were in search of an inspired replacement for Manuel Neuer who will turn 34 in March 2020 and Nubel’s signing puts an end to their search.
Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer. The 23-year-old is in the final six months of his contract and had started negotiations with the German giants after the January transfer window opened on January 1. The German has signed a five year deal with Bayern and will join the Bavarians on July 1, after seeing out the remaining contract with Schalke.
Nubel for long has been tipped as a long term successor to Manuel Neuer for German national team and Bayern Munich. Replacing the 33-year-old won’t be easy, who has had a blistering career at Allianz Arena and has kept a record 104 clean sheets in 200 Bundesliga games in 8 years at the club. Just like Nubel, Neuer was a former Schalke player and signed for Bayern for €30 million in 2011.
The 23-year-old shot-stopper was linked to Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs too are in search of a long term successor to Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is out of action since early October due to an elbow injury and in his absence Paulo Gazzaniga has done a commendable job. Alexander Nubel signed for Schalke in 2015 from Paderborn and since than has gone onto make 41 appearances for Die Knappen.
