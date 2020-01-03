Winning at Santiago Bernabeu is mandatory, claims Raphael Varane
Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane has claimed that Los Blancos players come under huge pressure if they fail to win at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French World Cup winner went on to say that even a draw at home is considered to be catastrophic and that anything less than a win is catastrophic.
In an interview with Goal, Raphael Varane admitted to the extreme pressures of playing at Santiago Bernabeu and he’s "seen players that can't cope" with the stress of always producing a winning performance at home. Winning trophies is embedded in the club’s culture, 13 Champions League titles are proof. The fans of Spanish Giants are accustomed to seeing their players win and produce spectacles that no other club can produce.
The Santiago Bernabeu has been home to some of the biggest legends of the beautiful game and the supporters always demand the best from their team. Failing to bring out the best at home has often seen angry fans protest by constant booing and whistling. That is emphasized by the fact that Varane went on to admit that even a draw at home is considered to be a loss in the eyes of Madrid fans.
“It's a different kind of pressure. Every day, there are numerous newspapers, television and radio programmes, etc. And what happens in Madrid often has repercussions all over the world. They're global. The pressure inside the club is also huge. The fans are extremely demanding: winning is good, but it's never enough, you always have to improve your play. A draw is catastrophic. It's a level of standards greater than at any other club. We feel this and live with it. Not all footballers can live with this. I have seen players that can't cope,” said Varane to Goal.
The 26-year-old has become a senior figure at the club partnering Sergio Ramos in defence. The Frenchman has won 16 major honours in 9 years after signing from Lens in 2011. Varane has featured in 296 games for Real but has recently been linked to an exit with Premier League clubs interested in his services.
