Winning at Santiago Bernabeu is mandatory, claims Raphael Varane

“It's a different kind of pressure. Every day, there are numerous newspapers, television and radio programmes, etc. And what happens in Madrid often has repercussions all over the world. They're global. The pressure inside the club is also huge. The fans are extremely demanding: winning is good, but it's never enough, you always have to improve your play. A draw is catastrophic. It's a level of standards greater than at any other club. We feel this and live with it. Not all footballers can live with this. I have seen players that can't cope,” said Varane to Goal.