We are still not at our best, warns Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has fired a warning to Premier League coaches and other European clubs that his team are yet to reach their maximum potential. The Reds completed an entire year without a single league loss, with their last league loss coming against Manchester City on January 3, 2019.

When Manchester City reached a 100 points in 2017-18 season, becoming the first team to do so in the Premier League, the world thought that Pep Guardiola had created the most dominant side in modern Premier League after the Ferguson era. Liverpool are on a similar path and look on course to beat Manchester City for the title and the tag of the strongest team.

The Merseysiders have now gone without a single league defeat for an entire year with their last loss in English top-flight coming against Champions Manchester City on January 3, 2019. Since then, Klopp’s Liverpool have now extended their unbeaten run to 37 games after defeating Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield. And in his post-match interview, the German went on to admit that his purring side can still improve and, on this evidence, that is a frightening assertion.

“We know there is room for improvement. We care only about ourselves, we can do things better and we have to. Each player wants to do better and knows [they can] do better. There were some things we did better than the last game which helped tonight,” said Klopp to Sky Sports.

The Reds dismantled Sheffield’s plan instantly as Mohamed Salah scored within 4 minutes of the kickoff. It was business as usual for Sadio Mane as he scored in the 64th minute to seal the victory with Salah playing creator this time. Liverpool are a step closer to their first league title in 30 years as they maintain their 13 point lead at the top and Klopp was quick to acknowledge his team’s efforts after a congested run of fixtures.

“We played in the exact way you have to play against Sheffield United. I don't think there were a lot of games like this against Sheffield United in the last year. That was the best thing the boys did tonight, they didn't let them get anything out of the game, which is really difficult,” added the ex-Dortmund boss.