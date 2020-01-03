Reports | Manchester United plot moves for James Maddison and Jack Grealish

Manchester United are in dire need of creative midfielders and reports indicate that James Maddison and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish are at the top of their shortlist. The Red Devils have been plagued with injuries to their midfield, which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consider winter reinforcements

Paul Pogba’s future has been an evergreen talking point amongst pundits and Manchester United supporters but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had complete faith in his man and has repeatedly defended the midfielder. Furthermore, the Norwegian has always stated that the Frenchman remains central to his plans for the club.

But with super-agent Mino Riola often discussing his client’s stance on a transfer and Pogba’s wish to sign for Real Madrid, it's become inevitable that the Frenchman is bound to leave Old Trafford in near future. This has seen reports indicate that Solskjaer has entered the transfer market with the objective to find a replacement for the creative midfielder.

That combined with the fact that Manchester United’s midfield are in dire straits thanks to a myriad of injuries means that reinforcements are needed in the winter window. And the Independent have reported that the Manchester United manager wants either Aston Villa star Jack Grealish or Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Neither of the options will come cheap as the Foxes aim to keep hold of their star to continue their superb run in the league. Meanwhile, Grealish is Aston Villa’s talisman and will hope to keep in at the club as the Claret and Blue fight relegation. The Red Devils have suffered immensely due to the lack of creativity in midfield and in Paul Pogba’s absence from the lineup, the club's midfield has struggled to cope.