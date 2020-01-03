Reports | Benfica open to selling Gedson Fernandes

Portuguese league leaders Benfica are open to selling their star Gedson Fernandes and have started listening to offers in the January transfer window. A host of European clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lyon and AC Milan have shown interest in signing the 20 year old starlet.

According to what is being by Sky Sports, Benfica are willing to sell Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window and have reportedly met a number of clubs to discuss the transfer. Manchester United are very keen to bring a midfielder to Old Trafford and Fernades is one of the options. Solskjaer has entered the market in search of midfielders who can provide that creative spark in the middle of the park and cover for injuries of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Over the years, Portuguese clubs have become raiding grounds for European top dogs with clubs like FC Porto and Benfica developing youngsters and selling them for incredible profit. The same happened last summer, as Benfica sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for a record €126 million after the 19-year-old finished his breakout season with 20 goals and 11 assists. A similar case has repeated as Benfica hope to reap maximum profits by selling another wonder kid, Gedson Fernandes, in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has risen through the youth system at Os Encarnados and impressed many in a handful Liga NOS performances. Fernandes is a bright prospect and European powerhouses are circling around for his signature. Olympique Lyon and AC Milan are also in the race to sign the 20-year-old but the Sky Sports report suggest that Fernandes prefers to move to England. The agents and club representatives have already met at least four Premier League clubs, Sky Sports has reported with Manchester United on that list.

The midfielder has had a fallout with head coach Bruno Lage and Benfica want to sell him as soon as possible. However, while Fernandes’ release clause stands at €110 million, it’s highly unlikely that the Portugal champions will get that figure with reports indicating a loan-move with a €34 million option to buy is on the cards.