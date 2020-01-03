Reports | Arsenal to join January battle for Nathan Ake

Chambers underwent surgery on his left-knee after he limped off in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea and Arsenal have confirmed that the defender ruptured his ACL. They also confirmed that the surgery was successful with the 24-year-old set to miss between six to nine months of action for the club. It’s a massive blow to the Gunners as it leaves them with yet another defender short as Chambers joins Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasniac on the sidelines.