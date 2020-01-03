Reports | Arsenal to join January battle for Nathan Ake
Today at 1:12 PM
With Calum Chambers set to miss the rest of the season, Arsenal will join the race for Bournemouth star Nathan Ake. The injury to Chambers is the latest in a long line with him joining Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac which saw Mikel Arteta admit that it changes his transfer plans.
Chambers underwent surgery on his left-knee after he limped off in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea and Arsenal have confirmed that the defender ruptured his ACL. They also confirmed that the surgery was successful with the 24-year-old set to miss between six to nine months of action for the club. It’s a massive blow to the Gunners as it leaves them with yet another defender short as Chambers joins Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasniac on the sidelines.
However, the Telegraph has reported that the injury has seen the North London club join the race for Nathan Ake with Chelsea leading the charge. The Blues reportedly have a £40 million release clause on the defender and face the growing threat of losing Ake to an ever-growing list of suitors that includes Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Manchester City. The Telegraph has further added that the Gunners also have Dayot Upamecano on a shortlist alongside Ake.
Furthermore, Upamecano does have a clause in his contract that sees his release clause drop to £50 million at the end of the season with Arsenal forced to pay more to land the Frenchman now. Ake’s versatility and his relatively injury free history makes him a good option alongside the fact that the North Londoners can strike a good deal with Bournemouth, the Telegraph further added.
