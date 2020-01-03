January 3 | European football transfer round-up

Day three in the transfer window and the drama is on with the Serie A grabbing Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic days into the window. The Premier League’s best sides needs additions but so far only Jack Rodwell has found his way back with a few rumours going down the never-gonna happen road.

Real Madrid target Ruben Neves as top January signing

Having been fed up by Manchester United and their demands for Paul Pogba, and Christian Eriksen struggling to convince Jose Mourinho to sell him, it seems that Don Balon have reported that Real Madrid are now going another way. The notorious rumour mongers thrive in the transfer windows and their latest reveal is that the Los Blancos want Wolves superstar Ruben Neves. Arguably their best midfielder and one of the best in the league, Neves has been linked in the past to Manchester City but a move has never materialized and now he might just get the move he didn't know he wanted.

Manchester United want England’s best-attacking midfielders

Paul Pogba perennially injured, Scott McTominay out injured again and the prospect of Nemanja Matic walking into the team has seen the rumour mill hit it’s all time high. It seems that the Red Devils do not one, not two, not three, not four or even five but six new midfielders and all just happen to be at their very best. Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell is the latest entry on the list joining Jack Grealish, Emre Can, James Maddison, Tom Cobley, Toni Kroos and Sean Longstaff. All players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company believe are better or as good as Pogba and McTominay.

AS Roma want to send Cengiz Under to Everton

Don Carlo’s influence is already up and running around Goodison Park with the new Toffees’ boss helping them maintain the good work that Duncan Ferguson already did. However, his influence is beginning to seep into other areas with AS Roma now interested in letting Everton sign Turkish star Cengiz Under. Or at least that is what the Daily Star reports with the English news outlet even adding that Roma want new men and thus will look to get rid of one of their best stars. Shocking and yet, given the power of England and the lure of the Premier League, it might just happen.

Wylan Cyprien rejects a move to Aston Villa

Having watched former midfield partner Jean-Michel Seri experience relegation with Fulham, it looks like Wylan Cyprien isn’t keen on following the former OGC Nice star’s footsteps. Or at least that is what EuroSport has reported with them adding that Aston Villa move for Cyprien has been rejected by the midfielder himself. The Nice midfielder has no interest in trading mid-table life at Nice for a relegation battle and has asked Villa to look elsewhere for a replacement for John McGinn.

Bayern Munich want Jadon Sancho at the Allianz Arena

Unhappy with their current offensive line and by the fact that Leroy Sane is not from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich have decided to do what they do best and bring in another player from their eternal rivals. It’s what all the great clubs have done in the past and a Metro exclusive has revealed that instead of Sane or a hundred other names, the Bavarians want Jadon Sancho. They will have competition in Manchester United and Chelsea but the fact that they can offer Sancho a guaranteed title, changes things.

Deal of the day:

Jack Rodwell to Sheffield United for free