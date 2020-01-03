ISL 2019-20 | Odisha FC’s fan group The Juggernauts urges general public to join them in stands

After the first home game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC is all pumped up for their next encounter against Chennaiyin FC on Monday, 6th January. Not only players, the fan group of the club - The Juggernauts - is also leaving no stone unturned to make the next game a grand success.

Around 200 members of the group were present at the Serajuddin Stand during the last game against Jamshedpur FC. Now ahead of Odisha FC’s second fixture in Bhubaneswar, the Juggernauts have made an appeal to the sports loving people of the state to come and be one of them in the stands for the next game.

“All fan clubs aim at being the 12th Man for their home team and I think we marked our presence pretty well. Odisha has got its own football team in the ISL and I think it is a matter of pride for all of us to come together and celebrate the game from the stands,” said Khitish Mishra, a member of The Juggernauts.

“We'd urge all football fans, who follow foreign leagues, the old fans and the new, to join us in the Serajuddin Stand and support our home team Odisha FC,” he further added.

There were many football lovers who turned up to watch a game at the Kalinga Stadium for the first time. One such football fan, who enjoyed the match with the Juggernauts, Siddharth Samal explained, “It was a unique experience for me, particularly because it was my first football match at the Kalinga. The atmosphere was totally electric, from the chants to the drum beats and the marches. Kudos to the Juggernauts for creating such a memorable ambience in the stands which I'm sure will only improve as the season progresses.”

Odisha FC’s next home game against Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm on December 6, Monday and the fans can get their tickets online on Paytm Insider and at Box Offices (Ticket Counters) near Gate no. 4 and 9 of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Click on the links below to book your tickets now.