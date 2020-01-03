Dejan Kulusevski signs for Juventus in €35 million move
Serie A champions Juventus have signed 19-year-old league sensation Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta for a sum reported to be €35 million. The Swede has been unveiled as the Old Lady’s first signing in January transfer window but will be loaned back to Parma until the end of the season.
Dejan Kulusevski broke out on the international scene this season with outstanding performances for Parma. The 19-year-old has been involved in 17 league games scoring 4 goals and assisting 7 while being on loan at Parma from Atalanta. His recent impressive showings prompted a number of clubs to jump for his signature with Juventus, Manchester United and Inter Milan being most interested.
The Old Lady have won the race in signing the Swedish forward, as reported by BBC and signed Kulusevski from his parent club Atalanta for €35 million fee. The Scudetto winners have loaned him back to Parma until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has signed a four and a half year deal with Juventus as they prepare to add young blood in the team.
The Juve attack consists of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado who all are on the wrong side of thirty. Douglas Costa is 29 and the frontline will soon need replacing and Kulusevski presents an opportunity to the Old Lady to refresh their attack. Juventus have also been linked to Christian Eriksen who is out of contract with Tottenham at the end of the season.
The Swedish international made his national team debut in November in a Euro 2020 qualifying win over the Faroe Islands. Kulusevski’s fee might rise to €44 million depending on certain performance-related clauses.
