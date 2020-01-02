We still have a lot of work to do, admits Gerard Deulofeu

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu has revealed that despite the Hornet’s resurgence under Nigel Pearson, the club has a lot of work to do before they can start celebrating. The Hornets are unbeaten in their last four games with Nigel Pearson losing just one out of his opening five games for the club.

After winning nine points in their first 16 Premier League games this season, nobody gave Watford even the slightest chance of surviving this season. However, with the club sacking their second manager of the season in Quique Sanchez Flores and appointing Nigel Pearson, things seem to have changed. The former Leicester City boss lost his first game to Liverpool but since then has gone on a four-game unbeaten run.

A run which includes wins against Wolves, Manchester United and Aston Villa with a draw against Sheffield United. All four games have been beyond important because it has seen the Hornets climb out of the relegation zone slowly but steadily. A large part of that has been because of Gerard Deulofeu’s form under Pearson, with the Spaniard flourishing.

The former Barcelona man found the net yet again against Wolves and created another for Ismaila Sarr to score from as Watford walked away with another stunning win. But in an interview, Deulofeu went on to admit that the club are happy with their performances so far but at the same time, they know they have a lot of work left to do to survive this season.

“We are very, very happy because it was a tough period. The consecutive wins at home puts the team higher in the table, not at the bottom. Now we can achieve what we are working towards with this new manager. We play better and that's why we are winning. We have to continue as nothing is done yet. The most important thing is how you finish, not how you start,” said Deulofeu told Watfordfc.com.

Pearson’s impact on the club bears a striking resemblance to the one he had on Leicester City with the then Foxes’ boss saving the club from relegation. They would go on to sack Pearson, appoint Claudio Ranieri and then win the Premier League title in a sensational season. However, while that may never happen with Watford, Deulofeu also admitted that the Derby County boss has made a lot of changes to the club.

“He has changed a lot of things. If you play on the left wing you have to help your left back and I'm doing a good effort defending. We had to defend a little bit more because Traoré is amazing and I had to do it for the team. We are really organised on and off the pitch, like how we play with a high press all together. We defend with a good shape, creating chances on the wings too. It is tough to beat us, but we have to continue playing like this and not defend the whole game,” Deulofeu added.