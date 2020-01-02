Reports | Real Madrid establish contact with Sadio Mane over summer move

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is arguably the best player in the world on current form, this has helped him win the praise of Zinedine Zidane. Real Madrid are mulling over a move for the Reds star man Mane as a replacement for Gareth Bale who looks set to leave Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

According to Le10 Sport, Real Madrid have established a point of contact with representatives of Sadio Mane as they plan to bid for the Liverpool winger in the summer. Mane has been top-notch in last year and a half and an integral part of Liverpool’s team that has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World cup. Coach Zinedine Zidane is in awe of the Senegal international and sees him as a potential replacement for Gareth Bale.

The Los Blancos are hoping to clear a lot of deadwood in the next two transfer windows with players like Mariano Diaz, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez tipped for an exit. Reports indicate that Bale wants out after few controversial moments with the coach and supporters in recent times which has seen the former Tottenham star become public enemy number one and has been often scapegoated for Real’s failures.

Reports indicate that the 13 time Champions League winners also contacted Mane after the 2018 UCL final where Los Blancos emerged victorious against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The Reds won’t be in any mood to let Mane leave next summer as the Senegalese has formed a strong combination with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, the Le10 report further added that Mane has already spoken to Zidane and the talks have been positive.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been linked to Christian Eriksen and Pual Pogba with both the playmakers standing a 50-50 chance for a move. Florentino Perez favours a move for Eriksen whereas Zidane wants to bring his compatriot Pogba. Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on Lille forward Victor Osimhen and may take concrete steps to sign him should Mane leave.