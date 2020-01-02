Reports | LOSC Lille receive six bids for Manchester United target Boubakary Soumare

However, while reports did indicate that Manchester United and Tottenham are the prime candidates in the race, the Daily Mail has revealed that six sides are also interested. The 20-year-old has attracted a lot of interest and the Mail has revealed that six sides from across Europe have already submitted a bid for the midfielder. Lille value Soumare in and around the £50 million-mark with the club having already rejected a £34 million bid from Wolves in the summer.

There are no indicators as to which clubs have submitted their interest in the Frenchman but previous reports have put Napoli, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Valencia in the race. That does complicate things for both Manchester United and Tottenham but the Mail has reported that Lille would be open to a move for the 20-year-old in the January window. But the report further added that a move will only be sanctioned if Soumare was loaned back for the remainder of the season.