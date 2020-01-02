Reports | LOSC Lille receive six bids for Manchester United target Boubakary Soumare
Today at 4:16 PM
Manchester United and Tottenham have competition for LOSC Lille Boubakary Soumare’s signature with reports indicating that six clubs have already submitted bids. The 20-year-old midfielder has shone for Lille and is among the best prospects in his age group with sides from across Europe interested.
However, while reports did indicate that Manchester United and Tottenham are the prime candidates in the race, the Daily Mail has revealed that six sides are also interested. The 20-year-old has attracted a lot of interest and the Mail has revealed that six sides from across Europe have already submitted a bid for the midfielder. Lille value Soumare in and around the £50 million-mark with the club having already rejected a £34 million bid from Wolves in the summer.
There are no indicators as to which clubs have submitted their interest in the Frenchman but previous reports have put Napoli, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Valencia in the race. That does complicate things for both Manchester United and Tottenham but the Mail has reported that Lille would be open to a move for the 20-year-old in the January window. But the report further added that a move will only be sanctioned if Soumare was loaned back for the remainder of the season.
The imposing defensive midfielder has been a key part of the club’s performances this season and with them aiming for a Champions League spot, Lille believes that Soumare will help their cause. The Ligue 1 side sit fourth in the table but need a top-three finish to play Champions League football with Stade Rennes two points ahead.
