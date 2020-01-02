Reports | Juventus planning to keep Cristiano Ronaldo till 2023

Serie A champions Juventus are planning to extend star player Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract till summer 2023. The Bianconeri will offer the new deal at the end of the season, once they have a better idea of Ronaldo’s impact this season, which will see the ex-Real Madrid man earn £30 million a season.

When Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, it was supposed to the dawning of a new era in Turin. The Old Lady were already a supreme force in Italy, winning 8 consecutive Serie A titles but now wanted to extend their supremacy in Europe. Prior to the Portuguese’s signing, the Italian giants reached two UEFA Champions League finals in last four seasons but returned empty-handed.

Ronaldo was the man that would help them win the much craved trophy but instead, his impact has not been as expected. The Serie A champions exited the UCL in the quarter finals via the hands of Ajax. However, the Turin giants were able to walk away with another league title and yet, the club wanted more. The chiefs at the club feel that Ronaldo can still help them achieve more silverware and are planning to offer him a contract extension, as reported by Daily Mail.

Ronaldo believes he has got plenty left to offer and is interested in extending his contract even beyond 2023 after holding talks about his future with his agent Jorge Mendes at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is aware of Ronaldo's thoughts and is prepared to offer him a three-year deal with the view of an additional 12 months.

Ronaldo is confident that he can still be decisive for the club and is waiting for confirmation of an extension on his deal, which is understood to currently be worth £30million per season. The contract could be signed in the spring when Juventus will have a better idea of what trophies could still be won this season.