January 2 | European football transfer round-up

A little less than a month left for the transfer window and surprisingly the biggest sides from Europe's top five leagues have gone quiet, but that has certainly not stopped the rumour mill. It continues to churn out mouth-watering links, with a few going down the never-gonna happen route.

Werder Bremen want Felix Agu

While Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin getting their January window off to a flying start, the rest of Germany is yet to follow them. It’s been a lacklustre two days from the Bundesliga but reports indicate that Werder Bremen want to sign Felix Agu. Hamburger SV also have a strong interest in the young defender and have already made a few enquires. However, Bremen have reportedly been in touch with the VfL Osnabruck over a potential winter move.

Neymar to force a move to Barcelona next summer

Not a winter rumour, that is true but Neymar trying to do anything has become so normal that even him trying to exploit a clause that might see him join Barcelona is ignored. The Daily Mail has reported that the PSG man has had his legal team look into the fact as to whether or not he can terminate his contract in France thanks to FIFA’s rules. That would effectively see him buy himself out and FIFA will set the compensation that he’ll have to pay. If it does happen, Barcelona gets a £222 million player for free.

Inter Milan make contact with Christian Eriksen’s agents

The Dane’s contract is slowly ticking down and now with the January window open, it allows him to talk to clubs outside England over a pre-contract move. Think Emre Can, Aaron Ramsey and a few others as an example and Eriksen has a lot of suitors. Real Madrid have shown an interest. Juventus have shown an interest. AC Milan have shown an interest. Barcelona once had something but now Inter Milan are the latest side. Sky Sports have reported that the Nerazzurri have reached out to Eriksen’s agents over a potential pre-contract move. They also added that free-transfer kings Juventus have as well with the Old Lady also linked with a move over the summer.

Jorge Mendes working to try and bring Thomas Lemar to Arsenal

They had him and then they let him go but now it seems that Arsenal are back at it for Thomas Lemar nearly three and a half years after they tried to bring him in. Then, the Frenchman was on duty for France and thus a deal was impossible to create but now it looks like super agent Jorge Mendes helping the Gunners. The Mirror and the Marca report that with Atletico Madrid looking for a new striker, the club needs to make space and let go of an attacker that has flattered to deceive.

Dani Olmo wants his Barcelona move done as soon as possible

Well, while leaving Barcelona for Croatia has been the right move for Olmo, the young midfielder wants to find his way back and is looking to do it possibly as soon as possible. However, unlike Neymar, the 21-year-old is a hot prospect with the usual Premier League superstars, Germany superstars and a few Italian ones after his signature. But in his own words, Olmo has eyes for no-one but Barcelona as he admitted: "If there is an agreement between both clubs (Dinamo Zagreb and Barcelona) then it is better to leave now, as soon as possible."

Deal of the day:

Santiago Ascacibar to Hertha Berlin for £10 million