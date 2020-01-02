Hero AIFF Elite League | Odisha FC U-18 draw 1-1 with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools

The Odisha FC under 18 boys have played a 1-1 draw against Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, in Delhi, in the ongoing Hero AIFF Elite League. Odisha FC colts started the game on a good note and maintained their dominance in the initial passage of the match. Just before the end of the first half, Odisha FC was awarded a penalty and Rishabh Dobriyal made no mistakes in converting that into a goal.