Hero AIFF Elite League | Odisha FC U-18 draw 1-1 with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools

The Odisha FC’s under 18 team played against the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools team in match of the ongoing Hero AIFF Elite League 2019-20 and drew the game 1-1 with them. The match was played at Training Pitch 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi and a goal each was scored in both halves.
The Odisha FC under 18 boys have played a 1-1 draw against Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, in Delhi, in the ongoing Hero AIFF Elite League. Odisha FC colts started the game on a good note and maintained their dominance in the initial passage of the match. Just before the end of the first half, Odisha FC was awarded a penalty and Rishabh Dobriyal made no mistakes in converting that into a goal.
With a 1-0 lead in their favour, the Odisha FC boys had a good start to their second half as well. However, in the 65th minute of the match, Woreithem Rainam scored for Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools. There were no more goals after the equaliser and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Odisha FC U18 boys had defeated Maximus Prime Sports 5-0 in their last encounter and will take on Conscient Football next in the ongoing Hero AIFF Elite League on January 4.
