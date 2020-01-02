Granit Xhaka will stay at Arsenal, confirms Mikel Arteta
Today at 4:30 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will stay at the club despite the Swiss star heavily linked with a move away from London. The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has done relatively well since his move to the Premier League but has struggled over the last few months.
Xhaka was in the firing line a few months ago after he reacted badly to fans booing him off the field and that saw him left out of the squad for a few games. The incident also saw him demoted as the club captain with the armband handed to Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Things changed under Arteta and Freddie Ljungberg with the Swiss international starting six of the club’s last eight games.
But with Xhaka’s agent revealing that the midfielder is keen on a move to Hertha Berlin, it has seen Arteta admit that the 27-year-old is going nowhere. Instead, the Spaniard went on to admit that he believes Xhaka will stay at the club beyond the winter window and also added that the midfielder will be a tremendous addition to the club.
"I think he's going to stay. I really like him. If we get him on board he can be a tremendous player for the football club. I love the way he is, the way he lives his profession. He is a great football player. Today he was excellent at cutting out passes and he made a lot of great passes. I like how focused he is, he's willing to learn," said Arteta reported ESPN.
