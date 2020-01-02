Arsenal can win trophies under Mikel Arteta, asserts David Luiz

Arsenal centre back David Luiz has asserted that under new Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, they stand a chance of winning silverware. Arteta was appointed as the head coach replacing Unai Emery and won his first game as in charge in an emphatic 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates stadium.

In the post match interview, Arsenal defender David Luiz praised new manager Mikel Arteta and said that his team can "do big things" after beating Manchester United to earn a first win under new boss Mikel Arteta. The Gunners looked a solid team right from the start and managed to score 2 goals past the Red Devils defence. Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored for the North London side as they managed to win their first game since December 10.

“I believe he [Arteta] can improve every player. Mikel is a great coach and knows football. He was a great player, he brings things and I believe in his philosophy. We are going to do big things in the future, but step by step,” said Luiz to BBC.

After two draws and a defeat since 37-year-old former Manchester City coach Arteta was appointed, an uplifting win was rapturously received by a lively crowd inside Emirates Stadium. Under the Spaniard’s leadership, many players have rekindled their lost spark and performed exceptionally well in recent games. Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac showed great intensity throughout the game. The win against United leaves them 10th in the table with 27 points in 21 games.

“We did a great first half, it was maturity in the second half. We have to be honest and humble to admit physically we are not ready. But where physically you are not there you have to put your hearts in. You can't change from zero to 10 in one day, one week, one month - but it is beautiful to see how these kids start to understand their commitment, their behaviours of what they need to do for big things in life and big things in football,” added the Brazilian.

“In life when you are happy, the results can be totally different. If you sleep happy, you can sleep four hours and better than sleep sad for eight hours. If you work with happiness and believe in what you are doing it is totally different. Our season isn't there. We started very badly, but things can change and there are still some titles to fight for and some improvements for the future."