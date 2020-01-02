Adam Lallana’s future may not be at Liverpool, admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Adam Lallana’s time at Anfield might be coming to an end as his contract expires in the summer. Lallana has seen his role at Liverpool reduced in recent seasons and looks likely to depart at the end of the current campaign when his contract expires.

Liverpool manager has admitted that midfielder Adam Lallana might leave the Reds in summer 2020 after seeing out his remaining contract. The 31-year-old has been with the Reds since 2014 but his role has been drastically reduced partly due to the arrival of better midfielders and partly due to long term injuries. The Englishman was a key part of Klopp’s project during the initial years of German’s reign, but things have now changed.

The ex Maizn coach now prefers the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others in the midfield. The former Southampton player has hit a purple patch recently with fine performances in the FIFA Club World cup and there have been suggestions of a contract extension but Klopp feels Lallana is likely to leave.

“Everything about Adam Lallana, Adam Lallana knows and I know, and I’m really happy for him that he’s in sensational shape at the moment; that’s what we try to show constantly, as often as we bring him in. He is a very important player in this moment. What will happen in the future, we will see. But for him, wherever it is – here or somewhere else – the only important thing is that he can show he is 100 per cent fit,” said Klopp to the Mirror.

“He had some injury problems [that are] completely done; trained, body is super fit, mind in a perfect place, enjoys the time here in the moment. You can see that in each second of training and [when] he plays, very influential. But these kind of things we don’t discuss in public, so you have to speculate further.” added the German.

The 31-year-old has been at Anfield since 5 seasons and is in his 6th season, featuring 170 times for the Merseysiders and scoring on 22 occasions. The Englishman has been mooted for a return to Southampton once his deal expires with Liverpool.