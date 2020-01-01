Premier League 2019 Gameweek 21: Live Updates, results, matches

Happy new year world and unlike the rest of the world, England plays football on the first day of the year and we’re overjoyed with it. Naturally, it makes for a sensational watch as Arsenal host Manchester United, Manchester City hosts Everton, Liverpool battle Sheffield United and many more.

Welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier League Live-blog for the first gameweek of the new decade and hopefully it gives us just as much footballing joy as the old one. I’m your host Siddhant here’s hoping for a fantastic Gameweek 21. Thank god for English football because, without them, we’d be at a loss for things to do today and what a day ahead.

It eases you into the New Year as Chelsea vist the Amex to face Brighton and Burnley host Aston Villa at Turf Moore. Two decent games but they were never going to the super-stars and you get the feeling they know it. But still, it’s a great introduction to a three-game goal-rush that includes Newcastle taking on Leicester City, second from bottom Watford play a brilliant looking Wolves side and the Saints host Tottenham.

Not bad, right? Not bad, at all. That’s before another three-game goal-rush that sees Bournemouth take on West Ham and their new manager David Moyes. The Hammers should be, hopefully, on their honeymoon period and that alone makes this an above decent fixture. Alongside them, however, is Manchester City's battle with Everton and Norwich battling Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.

And all that is before the marquee, super-game of the night as Arsenal and Manchester United clash heads. Two sides fighting to stay relevant, two once-great sides now looking to find their way back into the light and they battle each other at the Emirates. That ends Wednesday and brings in Thursday as Liverpool host possibly their toughest test in Sheffield United.

Yes, they have had tougher tests but the Blades have been brilliant against the so-called “Big Six” sides and might give Liverpool a massive problem. How big, we will never find out until they actually play each other but for now, we live in the possibility that it will be fun. Either way, a brilliant couple of days of football.