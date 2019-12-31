BDFA Super Division 2019/20 | South United FC put four past AGORC FC

South United routed AGORC FC on New Year's eve at the Bengaluru Football Stadium as they scored four unanswered goals to seal the win. The Men in Orange earned three points as their New Year present, leaving AGORC FC pondering what could’ve been in the BDFA Super Division 2019/20.

AGORC FC got the match underway and didn’t put up much of a fight against the men in Orange. They just couldn't hold on to the ball long enough. On the other hand, South United dictated the game quite comfortably. They dominated possession through the game and got their reward by slotting the ball twice past AGORC FC Goalkeeper in the first half.

Jaison got the score sheet ticking with a beautiful chipped goal past the goalkeeper. AGORC FC players’ hopes for a 1-0 score line at half-time were thwarted when South United scored halfway through the first half. AGORC were the creators of their own downfall as the defender put Jaison’s shot past his own net to see the score read 2-0 at halftime in SUFC’s favour.

Jaison had an excellent first half and could have had a first half hat trick, while Satish also got himself in on the flank numerous times with a lot of space to put his crosses in. With things going poorly for AGORC FC it got worse for them with players going off injured.

South United FC saw David sent off for a poor challenge in after a poor challenge. The numerical disadvantage didn't really affect South United FC. They continued to penetrate with the ball in the AGORC FC half. Jaison converted yet another chance to see himself finish the game with a brace.

It didn't stop there for the mighty Orange, Satish bagged the fourth goal in the closing stages of the game only to see them end with a comfortable 4-0 score.