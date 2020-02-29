Tottenham will not force Harry Kane's comeback, confirms Jose Mourinho

Tottenham may have been without Harry Kane for almost two months but Jose Mourinho has admitted that the club will not force the Englishman's comeback. The club has struggled without the 26-year-old and have even lost Son Heung-Min to injury which has left Lucas Moura as the only registered forward.

Kane has shown positive results in his healing process and is looking to beat the recovery schedule to help his team in this crucial time. But while he's a top striker and an obvious leader of the frontline, the club are taking it easy with Englishman's return from injury. Though the Spurs management ruled out Kane for the majority of the remaining season, they are now optimistic that Kane might be back by mid-April.

Early reports claimed England might have to play the Euro 2020 without their frontline leader, but the news of his early return would be music to the English ears. But, with Son Heung-Min also injured, it has left Lucas Moura as the only registered Lucas Moura with Steven Bergwijn as a potential option. The Dutch striker has been marshalled to fill in Kane’s shoes with Mourinho alternating between Moura and the former PSV Eindhoven forward alongside Eric Lamela.

But Mourinho confirmed that he wants Kane to take things slow and steady. Though the England striker will begin his on-field rehabilitation this week, the Spurs manager has suggested that it will be realistic to have patience on these matters despite Kane's history of recovering faster than scheduled. He also added that while Kane's the kind of guy that doesn't accept protocols things are changing this time around.

“Tottenham doesn’t finish, doesn’t end in May. There is going to be Tottenham for many, many years so we would never risk Harry in a difficult situation, no chance. He is going to be back when he is ready to be back. The feelings are good. Every time he has a problem, he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t accept protocols, a date, a fixture. He always tries to go ahead. Sometimes the players break protocol and come [back] earlier than expected. He’s obviously a great professional and a fighter," Mourinho told the Guardian