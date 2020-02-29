Reports | Manchester United optimistic over Kalidou Koulibaly move after Napoli cut asking price

Manchester United are on high alert after reports indicate that Napoli are ready to cut down their asking price for superstar defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese is one of the best defenders in the world and has seen Europe's best chase after him with the Red Devils leading the list.

With 7 clean sheets this season in the Premier League and involved in a tough fight for top 4, Manchester United are looking around Europe to strengthen their defense even further in the summer. The Red Devils’ admiration for Napoli’s Koulibaly is well known, and reports indicate that they are now confident about landing him after Corriere Dello Sport reported that Napoli have decided to listen to offers for their main man.

The 28-year-old finished last season as the best defender in the Serie A and amongst the best in the world with the Senegalese justifying all the buzz surrounding him with a slew of impressive games. But while Europe's best were interested, reports indicated that Napoli had made their defender almost unavailable with a release clause of £127million. But, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has agreed to sell Kalidou Kouliably for only £85 million reported Corriere Dello Sport.

The former Genk star has been a pivotal figure and a fan favourite at Naples, proving his worth season after season by making the cut for the Serie A ‘Team of the Year’ four years running and he's in line to make it five. But that might not hit six as the Daily Mail has reported, that the defender has endured a difficult relationship with the club chief and the administration won’t mind selling him after availing his services for six years.

The Senegalese is a hot property and is bound to be a statement signing with the Daily Mail also reporting that Paris Saint Germain are open to a move with them looking for a long term replacement for Thiago Silva. The Parisians have reportedly already made contact with the defender's agent with the club offering Koulibaly a huge four-year deal worth £10.2million.