Reports | Juventus want Gabriel Jesus to consider a move to Italy

Today at 6:44 PM
Amidst interest from other European giants, Juventus are leading the race for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus with the Old Lady considering a move for the Brazilian next summer. The 22-year-old has struggled to be the first choice at the Etihad, which has seen him linked with a move away.
Manchester City has been lucky in this department as they have an established figure like Sergio Aguero at the club and exciting talent in Gabriel Jesus which is more often than not a dangerous blend. But Jesus has struggled to outdo the Argentine and is in desperate need for game-time which has seen him linked with a move away to Europe's biggest sides.
European giants like Barcelona and Juventus are weighing their options for a trustworthy number 9 in the box and ESPN has reported that both sides are open to a move for Gabriel Jesus. The Catalan giants have been very vocal that it’s high time the club bought someone to fill in Suarez’s shoes, while Juventus after releasing Moise Kean last summer are in the hunt for a reliable forward to add to their firepower.
The 22-year-old recently proved his mettle in UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid and would look to replicate the same in the home leg. Jesus has struggled to convince Guardiola that he is his ideal starter, but he clearly deserves a pat for his goal tally of 18 this season, even after contributing his share mostly from the bench.
