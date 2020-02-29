Reports | Atletico Madrid look to capitalize on Willian’s situation at Chelsea

The Brazilian winger hasn’t had a remarkable season, churning out five goals and five assists from his tally of 33 games this season in all competitions, but is a handy player to have in the squad. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard values the winger and as the sources from Tuttomercatoweb convey, he is even willing to negotiate an extension contract, but there is a dispute over the length of the deal between the 31-year-old and the club.

That has seen Atletico Madrid poke their head through the door as Tuttomercatoweb further reported that the club are keen on making the most of the dispute. The Los Rojiblancos have been linked with a move for the Brazilian in the past but are looking for a cut-price deal with Willian's contract set to expire at the end of the season. This has caused problems for the Blues despite the relationship between the two sides with Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata crossing the divide.