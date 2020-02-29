Reports | Atletico Madrid look to capitalize on Willian’s situation at Chelsea
Today at 4:21 PM
Atletico Madrid have once again turned their attention to Chelsea in search for attacking options with them eyeing up a summer 2020 move for Willian. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away but the Blues are interested in renewing his contract despite a dispute over the length of the deal.
The Brazilian winger hasn’t had a remarkable season, churning out five goals and five assists from his tally of 33 games this season in all competitions, but is a handy player to have in the squad. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard values the winger and as the sources from Tuttomercatoweb convey, he is even willing to negotiate an extension contract, but there is a dispute over the length of the deal between the 31-year-old and the club.
That has seen Atletico Madrid poke their head through the door as Tuttomercatoweb further reported that the club are keen on making the most of the dispute. The Los Rojiblancos have been linked with a move for the Brazilian in the past but are looking for a cut-price deal with Willian's contract set to expire at the end of the season. This has caused problems for the Blues despite the relationship between the two sides with Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata crossing the divide.
Both the attackers have done well with the Rojiblancos and with the club looking for new players, the Brazilian tops their list. His stint at Chelsea has been an impressive one, with almost 300 appearances and 5 trophies to brag about. The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has proven himself instrumental on many occasions for Chelsea in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. The Blues are in the 4th spot in Premier League, with everything to play for.
