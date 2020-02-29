Mesut Ozil is going nowhere for next fifteen months, proclaims Erkut Sogut

2014 World Cup winner Mesut Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has confirmed that the German star is intent on seeing out his contract at Arsenal. The playmaker has dominated the headlines since signing a lucrative extension but has struggled for the North Londoners with him heavily with a move away.

Questions have been asked as to just how good Ozil has been for the North London side over the last few years with him struggling to get game-time under former boss Unai Emery. That has changed under Mikel Arteta but the German has still struggled to make an impact with critics suggesting that Arsenal are wasting money on keeping him at the club.

However, while the 2014 World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a move away in recent months, Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has admitted that the German is going nowhere. Sogut has confirmed that the 31-year-old is looking to see out his contract with the Premier League side and only then consider his future away from the club with their little chance on him leaving before 2021.

“At the moment, we don’t even talk about it, because he still has one-and-a-half-years left. He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave,” Özil’s agent, Dr Erkut Sögüt, told inews.

At 31 however, Ozil’s opportunity for his final big contract is winding down with the German reportedly not interested in a move to China or even back to Germany. That has caused a few problems but Sogut went on to add that at 32 he will be a free-agent and will still be able to play top flight football for any club in the world. Furthermore, Sogut also added that with the social media standing that Ozil has, money comes into play and any club in the world would be lucky to have him.

“He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it's not a bad situation. And he will have probably a hundred million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time. And he's 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years,” Sögüt added.