Kepa Arrizabalaga’s Chelsea future is in his hands, admits Frank Lampard
Today at 11:54 AM
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that while Kepa Arrizabalaga does have a future at the club, the Spaniard’s destiny in his own hands. The £71 million club record signing has been dropped from the starting eleven by Lampard over the last few weeks with Willy Caballero taking over.
The 24-year-old’s move from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 did see many believe that Chelsea had sign the right replacement for Thibaut Courtois but things have changed since. Instead, Kepa has made a few startling errors in goal for the Blues and that has seen him come under immense criticism especially under Frank Lampard.
However, it has also seen Lampard drop Chelsea’s club record signing with him replaced by back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero. That has caused a few problems for the Blues but Lampard went on to admit that Kepa’s future at the club is all in his hands and the Englishman also admitted that there is no breakdown in relationship between goalkeeper and manager.
"My relationship's fine. I have 20 or so players to keep happy; I can't keep them all happy at the same time. All I expect is professionalism in training, which Kepa's given. Every position is the same - you train well to try to get in the team if you're not in it. When you play, you try and play at performance levels that keep you in the team. That's the standards we have to have at this club - they're the ones that I demand,” Lampard told Sky Sports.
"Every player is in control of their own destiny. Kepa's training well, but Willy Caballero also is training well. He's been playing pretty well - made some really good saves against Bayern Munich. I have competition there but I will decide as we go. That's why I am very strong on the fact that how you train, and how you turn up every day, is pivotal in how you are as a Chelsea player."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.