Bruno Fernandes has brought to the club what Pogba couldn’t, attests Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has opined that January signing Bruno Fernandes has done more for the club in a month than Paul Pogba has in three years. The Portuguese midfielder has made an instant impact since his arrival and has already contributed to four goals in just five games.

The former Sporting Lisbon star has slowly become a key player over the last few weeks and has found himself in a fine run of form for his new side. It has seen Fernandes contribute either a goal or an assist in every game he has started in the last two weeks, which includes two goals in his last two games for the club. It’s seen many praises for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder with Solskjaer even comparing him to Scholes last weekend.

Scholes, on the other hand, compared Fernandes to both Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona but the Englishman recently added that midfielder has made more of an impact in a month than Pogba has managed in three years. The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season but Scholes also added that the 2018 World Cup winner may be a great player and talent but it’s time the Red Devils move on.

"The fact that nobody has been talking about Pogba coming back into the team in the last few weeks speaks volumes for what Fernandes has brought to the team. He has probably brought to the table what Pogba hasn't in the last couple of years. Fernandes has been allowed the freedom and it's worked. Pogba is a great player but it doesn't look like he is going to be here next season. I just think United should carry on as they are. I think it would be tough for Pogba to get in this team at the moment," Scholes told BT Sport.

The Portuguese midfielder has been in great form but that is despite the injury issues around him which have seen Marcus Rashford and a few others struggle. That clearly hasn’t affected Fernandes with the 25-year-old replacing Jesse Lingard in the starting eleven. Yet despite that, Scholes went on to admit that people shouldn’t get carried away despite the potential Fernandes has shown.

"He feeds good players around him. You think of good teams in the past and all of them have that link between the midfield and the attack. It's early days and we don't want to get too carried away but he just looks that type of player who can knit a full attack together."