Would love to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami, admits David Beckham

The 44-year-old recently admitted in an interview that he would love to see arguably two of the greatest footballers playing in the MLS and he would love to see them at his new club Inter Miami. He also added that he's happy with the roster that the club has built with them all set to play their first game this Sunday with the former Manchester United praising the club's owners..

"But we have also talked about if we have the opportunity to bring in big name players from Europe into our city, we will do that. Every team in the world would want Messi and Ronaldo in their teams, but we always talked about us being different from any other team, which I am sure every other owner says exactly the same thing," Beckham told ESPN.

"So that's what we will try to do and if we have the opportunity to bring big name players in then great -- we're lucky we have an ownership group that has that vision and wants to succeed and has that competitiveness where we want the best players."