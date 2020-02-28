Reports | Chelsea eye moves for Dayot Upamecano and Ben Chilwell next summer

Lampard has applied many permutations and combinations to sort out his Chelsea defense, but nothing has proved to be fruitful exactly. The Blues have only managed a mere 5 clean sheets in Premier League this season and 7 in all competitions, numbers that would worry any club that plans to challenge for major silverware. It's an issue that has plagued the club and the Mirror has reported that the Blues are set to change that with a move for Dayot Upamecano.