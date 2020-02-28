Reports | Chelsea eye moves for Dayot Upamecano and Ben Chilwell next summer
Today at 9:07 PM
After Chelsea's loss to Bayern Munich Frank Lampard is looking towards the summer with RB Leipzig's Dayot Upemacano topping his wanted list alongside a new left-back. This comes just weeks after the Blues confirmed a move for Hakim Ziyech with Lampard looking to transform his side for next season.
Lampard has applied many permutations and combinations to sort out his Chelsea defense, but nothing has proved to be fruitful exactly. The Blues have only managed a mere 5 clean sheets in Premier League this season and 7 in all competitions, numbers that would worry any club that plans to challenge for major silverware. It's an issue that has plagued the club and the Mirror has reported that the Blues are set to change that with a move for Dayot Upamecano.
The RB Leipzig center-back has been a key part of a side that has been a breath of fresh air in Bundesliga this season, emerging as the potential contenders for the German title. But, Upamecano is now in his final 12 months of contract and reports indicate that he sees a future away from Germany, with Leipzig looking to make the most of this departure. The centre back has attracted many other suitors but Chelsea’s closest competitors are their London rivals Arsenal.
The Mirror has further reported that Lampard has also turned his attention to a new left-back with Ben Chilwell's name in the mix and having dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga for William Caballero, the Blues are also looking for a new goalkeeper. Chelsea’s £71million record signing is out of favour at the club and rumors have indicated that Atletico’s Jan Oblack is their top choice with Ajax' Andre Onana also linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.
