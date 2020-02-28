Premier League 2019/20 Gameweek 28: Live Updates, results, matches

Champions League and Europa League football is over for now and we’re back for the Premier League and more club football. Liverpool have already started celebrating their title but everywhere else the race is on with European spots, survival in the top tier and a lot more points all up for grabs.

Welcome, welcome, welcome. It’s been merely five days since the last Premier League game so it does mean that we haven’t missed too much football. That’s thanks to the Champions League and Europa League but either way, welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier League blog. The Premier League is off and running on all cylinders but with 10 games left in the season, things are becoming very very interesting.

The relegation battle is hot and on absolute fire with just ten points separating 12th place Southampton and the drop zone. But the Saints play West Ham and the Hammers are in the drop zone and a point away from safety. Above them is Aston Villa but the Villians are one of four sides including Sheffield United, Arsenal and Manchester City who do not play this weekend.

Watford do and with them level with West Ham, things might get better for them and yet unfortunately, they happen to face Liverpool. Not good news for them but it is good news for rock bottom Norwich and yet then happen to play third-placed Leicester City. The Foxes are looking to get a bad run out of their system and Norwich are struggling to look like a Premier League side.

The same can be said about Bournemouth but yet again, the Cherries play Chelsea. A Chelsea looking to forget about their mid-week troubles and take it out against a side that has managed just two wins in their last five games. It does bode well for Brighton, Everton and Burnley as they play Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Newcastle United respectively. Also, it means lucky us because we get not one but two marquee games because Tottenham faces Wolves.

The other happens to be Everton’s battle with Manchester United. Need we say more? Yet if English football isn’t for you, then fear not you philistine because there are four other leagues in action. In Italy, Juventus and Inter Milan go head to head in a title challenge. In France, Toulouse and Stade Rennais battle each other. In Spain, it’s El Clasico. I mean do we really need to say anything else? And it should be rather fun but not fun enough to miss RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen lock heads in what should be the most exciting game of the weekend. El Clasico, who?