Manchester United will do much better against Everton, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Solskjaer has told the fans that last season’s performance against Everton will not happen again with his side looking forward to the battle. The Merseysiders walked away as 4-0 last season but failed to beat the Red Devils earlier this season in the reverse fixture.

Manchester United return to Premier League action following Club Brugge’s thrashing, a 5-0 victory, awaiting a visit to Everton with the Red Devils in fine form in all competitions. The win against Club Brugge makes it seven games in a row unbeaten for the Red Devils which includes a win over Manchester City, Chelsea and Watford in their last Premier League fixture.

But United’s inability to manage even a single shot on target till the 85th minute last season against the Toffees' summarized their overall performance which was nothing more of disappointing. They were out-played and out-classed in every department and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on to admit that his side have improved massively since that game. He also added that the game will show just how much his side have transformed since they last played at Goodison.

“Well, we’ll see just how far we’ve progressed on Sunday against Everton. Everything that we didn't want to see, we saw in that game. We had nothing about us. Against Everton at home, they are hard to play against with the two strikers up front and they get players into the box. I'm 100 per cent sure we will put in a better performance this time," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

Manchester United have added to their cavalry since then with Bruno Fernandez, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Odion Ighalo all be hoping to deliver their best with stakes run high into this one. The Portuguese midfielder has immediately become a likeable figure among the Red Devils and has attracted all the praise from his manager after contributing with a penalty kick to send United to Europa’s round of 16. Solskjaer also added that Fernandes' presence has transformed his side.

"When I took him off, obviously he didn't want to come off, he just loves football. He has so much enthusiasm. His smile. He just wants to be out there, he wants to be better."I tried to send him inside [when subbed off] because it was cold, but he didn't want to, he wanted to watch. He just loves football. He'll know everything about football and football is everything for him. He has been a big, big boost for us," Solskjaer added