Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 28 – Four players to help you win the weekend

The European round-robin is over for now but after a long week for many sides it will see English sides rotate their teams. Then some cup final will put four teams out of contention which makes panicking a great option. Fear not, because tinkering helps and these four men could change your fortunes.

The Good

Diogo Jota

He was last year’s FPL darling but a price increase and Wolves playing in the Europa League has seen Jota (6.2m) struggle for form and more importantly, struggle to find the net. But then, he suddenly popped back up into the world with not just a two-goal haul against Norwich City but Jota was by far their best player on the field. Some would say he was the best player of the weekend and that wouldn’t be pushing the limits.

The 23-year-old has fired 14 goals in all competitions with a nine of those coming in the Europa League, and it includes two hat tricks. The second one came last week which means that Jota walks into the next game with five goals in his last two games. He may only have five in the league but the fact that he and Raul Jimenez were dropped for Wolves’ Europa League second-leg tie, effectively means that he will start over the weekend.

Then there’s the fact that Wolves and Jota play better with a front two rather than a front-three which has been the case over the last few weeks. Plus, the added bonus is the fact that he’s owned by only 4.2% of FPL teams and it makes him a wonderful differential kick, especially with the armband on his shoulder.

Harvey Barnes

With Leicester City having a rather fabulous season so far, the FPL world has seen Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and even Ben Chilwell thrive. Caglar Soyuncu has done well and so has Jonny Evans but few have picked up Harvey Barnes (6m). Walking into Gameweek 28, the young forward is owned by only 3% of teams around the world despite his price and the fact that Barnes is on fire!! He has 30 points over the last five gameweeks.

That includes three goals, an assist and two bonus points despite Leicester walking away with just the one clean-sheet. However, that hasn’t stopped Barnes from making an impact with him changing the game against Manchester City when he walked off the bench. But, what makes him a great choice however, is the fact that Barnes averages 2.5 shots per 90 which is above average and better than what others have managed in his price range.

He’s also only behind James Maddison when it comes to key passes per 90, which shows his creative side. It all combines together to make him a wonderful choice and the fact that the Foxes play Norwich City, Aston Villa and then Watford in their next three, makes Barnes a rather magnificent option before Friday night's deadline.

The Great

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

There’s just something about English strikers this season. First Callum Wilson works his way into the world, then Lys Mousset has a great run of form and then Danny Ings produces the greatest comeback story since the Cinderella man himself. But now, he’s been moved on by a man in form, a man scoring goals and a man doing it all for Everton because somehow Dominic Calvert-Lewin (6.3m) is doing well and doing it in style.

Terrible celebrations aside, he’s scored six goals in his last seven games and managed not one but two double figure FPL point hauls with a couple of high single figures peppered in the mix. But more importantly, alongside Richarlison and under Don Carlo Ancelotti, Calvert-Lewin looks like a perfect option to have. His scissor kick against Arsenal proved exactly why but the Englishman should have had atleast one more goal in that game.

The only black mark against the Toffees’ striker is the fact that they play Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in three out of their next five games. But at DCL’s price and the form he seems to be on, there are signs that any manager who takes the risk may just find themselves doing well. Plus he scored twice against Chelsea in the reverse fixture.

And the Punt

Bruno Fernandes

Three games into his Premier League career and already Bruno Fernandes has become FPL’s most brought in player ahead of Gameweek 28. That’s nearly 241,000 new owners for the midfielder and given his price-tag that’s a little shocking. But if Gameweek 27 was any measuring stick to weigh up the Portuguese by, then he might just be worth the punt.

But a punt it is and yet, the fact that Fernandes should be on penalties until Marcus Rashford’s return and has been the Red Devils’ lone creative force over the last three games helps his cause. He’s already earned 22 points in three games, got himself a goal and two assists but also earned three consecutive clean sheets. Not just that, despite the fact that he’s only played three games, no other Manchester United player has produced more key passes per 90 than Fernandes.

In fact, only Pogba can match the Portuguese midfielder's level on that metric. Again, the only possible issue with the midfielder is the fact that United play Everton, Manchester City and Spurs in their next three games but then again he also has four Man of the Match awards. Use that as you want…