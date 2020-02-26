We don't have deep squad because that's how it was planned, criticizes Sergio Busquets
Barcelona star Sergio Busquets blasted out against the team management for poor team planning following their draw against Napoli. The Catalan giants came from behind to draw against Napoli but it saw them lose Gerard Pique to injury with Arturo Vidal given his marching orders after a rash tackles
Barcelona’s small squad was once again stretched yesterday after Gerrard Pique limped off during injury time to give the Catalonian side more worries. The match also saw Vidal being given the marching orders while Sergio Busquets yellow card left him ineligible for the second home fixture in two weeks time. The club's new injury worries has caused serious issues and they have a tough fixture list ahead starting with Real Madrid over the weekend.
It has seen the Catalonian side hope to see a few players back from injury. The La Liga giants have been on the wrong side of injuries this season with key players missing from the first-team action. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are unlikely to play this season with Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto still unavailable. But Busquets was very critical about the club's hierarchy and Barcelona's small squad which has seen them suffer.
“Semedo and I were one booking away from a ban so we were always running that risk [of suspension]. We hope Pique's injury is nothing serious but we will take on the second leg with what we have. We don't have a deep squad because, unfortunately, that's how it was planned”, said the 31-year-old.
