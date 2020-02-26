We don't have deep squad because that's how it was planned, criticizes Sergio Busquets

Barcelona’s small squad was once again stretched yesterday after Gerrard Pique limped off during injury time to give the Catalonian side more worries. The match also saw Vidal being given the marching orders while Sergio Busquets yellow card left him ineligible for the second home fixture in two weeks time. The club's new injury worries has caused serious issues and they have a tough fixture list ahead starting with Real Madrid over the weekend.

It has seen the Catalonian side hope to see a few players back from injury. The La Liga giants have been on the wrong side of injuries this season with key players missing from the first-team action. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are unlikely to play this season with Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto still unavailable. But Busquets was very critical about the club's hierarchy and Barcelona's small squad which has seen them suffer.