Reports | Manchester United intensify their bid to sign Jack Grealish
Today at 1:57 PM
Premier League giants Manchester United have stepped up their bid to sign highly-rated Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish as the Red Devils look to bring more talent to their young squad. The 24-year-old has been in fine form for Villains this season despite their poor record.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Aston Villa are set to lose their captain Jack Grealish in the summer with many of the big names linked with a move for the 24-year-old. The midfielder has been at the club since the age of six and has worked his way up to the first team over the years, with him now the club captain. The boyhood Villian has been in fine form for the Villains this season and has been their best player in the league having scored 7 goals and made 6 assists.
The Villains, who gained promotion to the league this season, have been struggling in the Premier League and now find themselves in the wrong half of the league table. Dean Smith’s side have won just 25 points from their 27 matches and find themselves 17th in the league with just a point separating them from the relegation zone. However, that hasn't stopped the rumours from floating about with John McGinn also linked with a move away.
Manchester United, on the other hand, have been on the lookout for an attacking midfielder with Andreas Perreira and Jesse Lingard failing to live up to the expectations. Since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, the Red Devils have undergone a change to their transfer policy with the club looking to sign young British players instead of spending big bucks on superstars.
