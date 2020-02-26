Reports | Manchester United intensify their bid to sign Jack Grealish

According to the Manchester Evening News, Aston Villa are set to lose their captain Jack Grealish in the summer with many of the big names linked with a move for the 24-year-old. The midfielder has been at the club since the age of six and has worked his way up to the first team over the years, with him now the club captain. The boyhood Villian has been in fine form for the Villains this season and has been their best player in the league having scored 7 goals and made 6 assists.