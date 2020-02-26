Reports | Bayern Munich sound out move for Roberto Firmino
Today at 4:35 PM
Bayern Munich are lining up a move for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino as the club continues their search for Robert Lewandowski's replacement. The Bavarian giants have been linked with a move for Timo Werner and Mauro Icardi but Liverpool's interest in Werner has seen Bayern target Firmino.
According to reports from The Mirror, Roberto Firmno is being lined up by German Champions Bayern Munich as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The report goes on to state that Polish super-striker will join the MLS at the end of the season. Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 under then manager Brendan Rodgers but only became a big part of the Reds once Jurgen Klopp signed for the club.
Since then, the Brazilian has become a key cog for the German manager with him effortlessly sliding into the first-team and has become the club's lynchpin. But, that has seen Barcelona and now Bayern Munich chase after him with the Bavarians looking to make the move over the 2020 summer window. The Mirror further reported that their top target has been Timo Werner but the RB Leipzig star has been linked with Liverpool which has seen Bayern target Firmino.
With Werner making all the necessary sounds, the Reds are likely to go after the younger German to add a little more panache and punch to their offensive line and that does leave Firmino on the bench. The Daily Mail has also joined the party and reported that Firmino's representatives have already been in contact as Bayern sound out the Brazilian and whether he would be keen on a move back to Germany in the near future.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Roberto Firmino
- Timo Werner
- Robert Lewandowski
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Uefa Champions League
- Bayern Munich
- Liverpool Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.