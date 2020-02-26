Manchester City lodge appeal against two-year UEFA European ban

Premier League giants Manchester City have officially filed their appeal against their two year European ban with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Cityzens have been banned for two years from competing in any European competitions by UEFA after they were found to have breached FFP rules.

The reigning Premier League champions were handed their ban by UEFA a little under a fortnight ago and had vowed to fight against it in their subsequent statement. It also revealed that the club believed they had a fighting chance of overturning the ban in time for next season’s Champions League despite them found guilty by an Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed that they have received City’s appeal and, in a statement, revealed that they will look into the matter. They’ve also added that it is not possible to indicate when a final decision can be made with them still in the process of naming a panel to hear the matter.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The appeal is directed against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020 in which Manchester City was deemed to have contravened UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations and sanctioned with exclusion from the next two seasons of UEFA club competitions for which the club would qualify and ordered to pay a fine of 30 million euros,” the statement read.

"Once the Panel has been formally constituted it issues procedural directions, including, inter alia, with respect to the holding of a hearing. Following the hearing, the Panel deliberates and then issues its decision in the form of an Arbitral Award. It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued."