Manchester City have shown me proof that they haven’t broken any rules, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 2:18 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the club has shown him proof of the fact that they haven’t broken any financial fair play rules despite what UEFA says. The Cityzens have been banned from competing in European competitions for two years but are looking to challenge that ruling.
The Cityzens face Real Madrid in what might be their last chance under Guardiola to win the Champions League with them handed a two-year suspension by the UEFA. European football’s governing body revealed that the reigning Premier League champions broke FFP regulations with UEFA banning them from competing in any European competition.
The club have already started preparations on their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport with them citing irrefutable evidence of the fact that they haven’t done what UEFA have said they have. That has now been confirmed by Pep Guardiola and the Spaniard went on to admit that he has seen the evidence and now believes in City’s appeal against the ban.
“We were under suspicion for a long time, we have the right to appeal and I trust the people in my club. They explain the reasons, they showed me the arguments and the proofs. We are optimistic that finally if we deserve to be in the Champions League we can do it next season, if finally it doesn't happen we have to accept and move forward. My trust is with the club. I know them. We are going to see what happens with CAS," said Guardiola reported ESPN.
