Manchester City have shown me proof that they haven’t broken any rules, proclaims Pep Guardiola

“We were under suspicion for a long time, we have the right to appeal and I trust the people in my club. They explain the reasons, they showed me the arguments and the proofs. We are optimistic that finally if we deserve to be in the Champions League we can do it next season, if finally it doesn't happen we have to accept and move forward. My trust is with the club. I know them. We are going to see what happens with CAS," said Guardiola reported ESPN.