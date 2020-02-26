It's reality check for everyone individually at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has opined that Chelsea were given a reality check at Stamford Bridge by Bayern Munich with the German giants walking away as 3-0 winners. Lampard, who was managing his first Champions League knockout tie, saw his side concede thrice and struggle to fight against the Bavarians.

The Blues had been far from convincing in the Champions League so far this season. They scraped through to the knockout fixture after finishing second in a group containing no major Champions league favourites. The tie against Bayern Munich was the first one against Champions League powerhouse for Frank Lampard and his young Chelsea side.

It was not all gloom and doom for the Blues yesterday with Marcos Alonso and Oliver Giroud coming close to scoring the opener. However, eventually they were over-powered in the second half with goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski more than enough for Bayern to win. The Blues though will now need a miracle against the German giants and manager Frank Lampard admitted that his side have a lot to improve upon.

“That's football at this level. The levels of Bayern Munich were fantastic. They are a really strong team and unless we were to get everything right and bang on, it was going to be a tough night potentially. We didn't get everything bang on. We weren't confident on the ball. That was my biggest disappointment from start to finish”, said the Chelsea manager to Sky Sports.

“We as a club haven't been fighting in the knockout stages and getting through to the back-end of it for some years and that's the reality of what it takes.I'm disappointed we couldn't have done better against them, but it's a real reality check for everyone individually in the dressing room. We have to take it on the chin and look at yourself and no one else, and the levels we need to attain at this club, which this club has attained in the past and we have to work to get back.” there, added the 41-year-old.