It’s just Madrid-Manchester and not Zidane-Guardiola, claims Zinedine Zidane

“It's just Madrid-Manchester City, it's not Zidane-Guardiola. People can talk, and have opinions, but it's a game of football, it's an attractive game. These are the games we want to play. We don't worry about it and we don't fear playing Guardiola and his teams. We're inspired by what he's done. That motivates us more. I was with him for a few days when he was at Bayern, talking about training and how he manages a team. He was very honest," said the Madrid legend reported the BBC.