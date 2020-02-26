Barcelona forced us to defend but they barely grazed Napoli, proclaims Gennaro Gattuso

"Since [Barca coach Quique] Setien arrived, they systematically push five or six players into attack, they don't just pass and that's it. They force you to defend deep and we had to play like that, because if there were spaces back there, they could really hurt us. I think they barely grazed us tonight, they hardly had a single shot on goal. They could've been there all night and not scored, but we conceded after one single error. They didn't hurt us, it barely tickled," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.