Training at Aspire Academy will be helpful in gaining confidence, believes S Lalhrezuala

Odisha FC is providing an opportunity to young footballers to go and train at the Aspire Academy in Doha. S Lalhrezuala, who is one among the four players currently training in Doha, is of the opinion that getting an opportunity to train at the institution will make him more confident in his career.

Speaking about his experience at Aspire, he said, “Training here gave me a lot of confidence and physical fitness. This opportunity also encouraged me to do well. Besides this, it also helped me to now myself and other’s viewpoints. It has also helped me in remembering to keep working hard to achieve success in life.”

Born on 17th of March 2001, the defender from Northeastern state of Mizoram joined the club in August 2018 and has been training in Doha since September last year. Expressing her delight Zuala’s sister Sangbawihi Sailung said, “It has been an amazing journey for him and we are really happy for him. We hope that the opportunity for him to train at the Aspire academy will give him more experience and make him more confident for the future.”

“I think this is a very important deal that we have with Aspire. They are helping us a lot. The players are training in the best facilities in the world with very good coaches. This will help them improve a lot. We have Shubham Sarangi who stayed one season there and he came from there being a player who can play professional football,” said OFC Head Coach Mr. Josep Gombau.

“Right now Aspire is one of the best academies all over the world. Best of the European teams come here for their pre-season. There are scientific training facilities which are not found at any other places. Hopefully, our players will be benefitted from the facilities and they will improve during their training at Aspire,” said Mr. Rajat Guha, Head of Youth Development, Odisha FC.