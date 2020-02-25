Odisha FC draws Hero Junior League game against Conscient Football

Odisha FC’s under 15 team drew their game against Conscient Football in the ongoing Hero Junior League 2019-20. Nirmanyu Singh Atri scored the only goal for Odisha FC in today’s game. Odisha FC started the game in a great note as Nirmanyu Singh Atri found the back of the net in the fourth minute of the match to give Odisha a 1-0 lead in the match. OFC continued to dominate the proceedings in the entire half and didn’t let the Conscient side score a goal.