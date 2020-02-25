Odisha FC draws Hero Junior League game against Conscient Football

Today at 5:29 PM
Odisha FC’s under 15 team drew their game against Conscient Football in the ongoing Hero Junior League 2019-20. Nirmanyu Singh Atri scored the only goal for Odisha FC in today’s game. Odisha FC started the game in a great note as Nirmanyu Singh Atri found the back of the net in the fourth minute of the match to give Odisha a 1-0 lead in the match. OFC continued to dominate the proceedings in the entire half and didn’t let the Conscient side score a goal.
However, after the change of sides, Conscient tried coming back in the game. In the 82nd minute of the match, Krish Uppal scored the equaliser after which nothing much happened in the game and it ended in a 1-1 draw.
Odisha FC, who have collected only 15 points from seven games in the Hero Junior League, will now take on Punjab Football Club in their next match on February 28th.
