Liverpool deserve to be where they are today, proclaims Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has praised Liverpool and revealed that despite the rivalry between the two sides, the Reds deserve to win the league this season. Jurgen Klopp and his men have flown away with the title race and need just four more victories to win their first Premier League title.

With eleven games left in the season, Liverpool already have a twenty two point lead separating them and reigning champions Manchester City. But more importantly, the Reds are yet to be beaten this season with relegation-threatened West Ham United coming the closest to doing so. But in end, even the Hammers couldn’t cope up with Liverpool and it saw them fall well short of a win.

The Reds now need just four games left to win the title but many expect them to match Arsenal’s invincibles. It has seen rivals from all across the world praise what Jurgen Klopp and his side have done, with Manchester United star Paul Pogba the latest to do the same. The Frenchman went on to admit that while he doesn’t want the Red Devils’ oldest and fiercest rivals to lift the league title, Liverpool have deserved to do it after the season they’ve had.

"They are so way ahead of everyone else. They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy. As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don't want them to win the title. We don't want anyone else to win apart from us," Pogba told ESPN.

“But as a football lover and a respectful player to opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today. They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to Real Madrid]."