    Eden Hazard will miss the rest of the season, admits Roberto Martinez

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:44 PM

    Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will be out for at least three months after the forward fractured his right fibula. This comes just weeks after the former Chelsea star recovered from an ankle injury that had kept him out of action since November.

    The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Real Madrid since his multi-million move from Chelsea last summer with him making just 15 appearances for the Los Blancos. While it has seen the Belgian contribute to six goals across all competitions, a large portion of his time has been spent either on the bench or in the physio’s room with Hazard suffering from a myriad of injuries.

    It has affected the former Chelsea man and Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Hazard will miss three more months. This comes just ten days after the 28-year-old recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out of action since November but Martinez revealed that the forward had fractured his fibula in the loss to Levante over the weekend.

    “We are very sad, because this injury will leave him out of action for at least three months. A footballer like Eden should always be on the pitch. We have an excellent communication with Real Madrid's medical staff and we are anxious about Eden. It's a shame, because it has also happened before an important game as that of Manchester City,” said Martinez reported ESPN.

