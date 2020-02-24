Next Generation Mumbai Cup | Bengaluru FC U15s set for clash against Chelsea, Manchester United, Southampton U14s

Bengaluru FC’s U15 Residential Academy Team will begin their campaign in the Next Generation Mumbai Cup, featuring U14 sides of Premier League sides Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC and Southampton FC. Further, they have face Goa U15 team and Reliance Foundation Young Champs on Monday.

The six-team tournament will be played in a League stage format which each team facing the other once over a five-day period.

“We’re very glad to have the opportunity to take part in a tournament that will pit us against teams from the Premier League. This is a good chance for several of my young players to understand the level at which they stand and hopefully prepare well for the final stages of the Hero Junior League,” said U15s Head Coach, Sachin Badadhe.

The tournament is a part of activities dedicated to youth player development, and the Premier League’s ongoing partnership with the Indian Super League. Representatives from the Premier League, Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC and Southampton FC will work with ISL coaches, local coaches and referees from across India with workshops, training and run development forums.

“To play against teams from Chelsea, Manchester United and Southampton will really test these boys. The players that I have picked for the squad also includes a few of my U13 boys because I am looking to promote them through the ranks at the end of the season, and this is a good opportunity to understand where they are in their development,” said Badadhe.

Bengaluru FC will begin their campaign with a clash against Southampton FC on Monday, 24th February, at 7.30 pm.

Team List: Raj Biswas, Athul Raj, Oinam Ronex Meitei, Rajanbir Singh, Vinith Venkatesh, Tomthingganba Sanjenbam, Ashik Adhikari, Basudev CM, Abu Swalih, Rajat R, Lalhminchhuanga F, Ishaan Raghunanda, Lalpekhlua, Gogocha Chungkham, Magsatabam Yaiphathoi, Monirul Molla, Aryaman Biju.

Fixtures:

24.02.2020 – Bengaluru FC vs Southampton FC – 7.30 pm

25.02.2020 – Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa – 8.30 am

25.02.2020 – Manchester United vs Bengaluru FC – 7.30 pm

26.02.2020 – Bengaluru FC vs RFYC – 5.30 pm

28.02.2020 – Chelsea FC vs Bengaluru FC - TBC