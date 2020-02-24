Liverpool are not the best but we are one of best in world, gushes Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has confessed that while he is not sure if the Reds are the outright best side in the world, he knows that they are one of the best. The reigning Champions League winners are in fantastic shape with many touting them to not just win the treble but also end the league season unbeaten.

The Reds have a chance to move 22 points clear of second-place Manchester City with a win against West Ham in their Monday game and need just four more wins to win the league title. That alone shows their dominance over the league this season with no capable of keeping up with Jurgen Klopp’s men this season and that includes the rest of the top six.

However, while their games in the Champions League has seen them beaten twice this season, no side in the Premier League has managed to do the same and it has many calling Liverpool the best in the world. But the Liverpool boss went on to admit that while he’s unsure as to if they’re the best in the world, he knows that they are one of the best alongside the Real Madrids and Barcelonas of the world.

"This thing with 'the best team in the world,' I don't really get it. It's nice when people say it. It's better than if they say you are the worst team in the world obviously. Usually if people mention 'the best team in the world,' you think of Real Madrid from a few years ago, Barcelona from a few years ago, Man City of the last two years and stuff like this," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"The team we have is about attitude - go and go and go - mixed with really good football players. But I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs," he added.